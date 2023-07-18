Jason Aldean Responds to Criticism of His Song ‘Try That In a Small Town’ & Its Video

Jason Aldean is responding to online criticism of his song “Try That in a Small Town” and its new video.

Aldean posted a response Tuesday (July 18) on Instagram and Facebook about the song — written by Kelly Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison — which is a confrontational take challenging those who “carjack an old lady at a red light” or “pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store” or “cuss out a cop” to try that in a small town and “see how far ya make it down the road/ Around here, we take care of our own.” CMT has pulled the video from rotation after running it for three days, Billboard confirmed.

While he did not address the network’s decision to no longer air the visual, Aldean defended his song against his detractors, saying much of what they are saying the video implies is erroneous. “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to a comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he began. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage- and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

The video, released July 14, has received more than 346,000 views on YouTube since its release, features Aldean performing in front of courthouse with an American flag hanging from the entrance. The performance is interspersed with footage of flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, looters in hoodies smashing a display case and would-be thieves robbing a convenience store. It’s unclear where the footage was taken from, but at one point a Fox News chyron appears declaring “state of emergency declared in Germany.”

The video has caused a firestorm on social media. Many of the comments toward Aldean have referenced that he was on stage at the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, which he addressed in his social media statement. “As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” he wrote. “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.” Aldean is referencing the March 27 shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

He is slated to headline a benefit concert that will benefit mental health initiatives in the community.

Aldean’s post is below in full.