Jason Aldean Is Open to Recording a Duet With Wife Brittany

Jason Aldean is known for hit collaborations with artists including Miranda Lambert (“Drowns the Whiskey”), Carrie Underwood (“If I Didn’t Love You”), Kelly Clarkson (“Don’t You Wanna Stay”) and Eric Church and Luke Bryan (“The Only Way I Know”), but he says he’s also open to the idea of another future duet partner: his wife, Brittany Aldean.

“Brit’s a great singer,” Aldean recently told Audacy’s TC and Dina B for Stars and Strings. “It’s one of those things where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s really the key. It’s definitely something I’m not opposed to at all if the right thing came along and made sense.”

Aldean says he would love to hear his wife record a song in the studio. “I don’t think she’s ever done that before, that would be cool. She’d be a little reluctant until she got in there. I think she’d be great,” he says.

Prior to marrying Aldean in 2015, Brittany auditioned for season 11 of American Idol in 2012 under her maiden name, Brittany Kerr. She auditioned with a cover of Joss Stone’s “Spoiled,” singing for the show’s then-judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler. Kerr made it to the Hollywood round before being eliminated from the competition.

In a separate interview with Audacy for Stars and Strings, Aldean also commented on why he has yet to collaborate with fellow artist Kane Brown, saying that he’s waiting for the right song.

“It’s all about the song. Kane’s music and my music is really, really different, you know what I mean? So, when he sends a song to me sometimes, it’s just not really what I would normally do. … I think it’ll happen at some point, when the right thing comes along.”