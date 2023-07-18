Jason Aldean Reschedules Hartford Show Cut Short By Heat Exhaustion

Jason Aldean didn’t waste any time re-scheduling his scotched Hartford, Connecticut Highway Desperado Tour date. The second show on the singer’s summer tour on Saturday night was cut short due to Aldean’s reported bout of dehydration and exhaustion, but on Monday (July 17) Xfinity Theatre announced he’ll be back in the building later this month.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! In keeping with his long-standing dedication to his fans, @Jason_Aldean is returning to Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on Sunday, July 30th. All tickets from the July 15 show will be honored for the rescheduled July 30 date,” the venue tweeted.

The Hartford date was the second show on the outing 31-city headlining tour featuring guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean posted a video message to fans on Sunday, telling them, “I’ve had a lot of people checking on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said.

He told fans that he was “doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show. There was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion. I’m hearing a lot of stuff going around, ‘heat stroke,’ all this stuff. I don’t think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was.”

Aldean also described the moment he realized he had to leave the stage: “I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on,” he said, noting that he was given IV fluids to treat his symptoms. Aldean performed his next scheduled show in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Sunday night.