Jason Aldean Announces New Album ‘Highway Desperado’: Here’s When It Arrives

Jason Aldean, who recently notched his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the controversial song “Try That in a Small Town,” is gearing up to release his 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, on Nov. 3.

The project marks Aldean’s first since his double album, Macon, Georgia, which released in 2021 and 2022. The new set is spearheaded by songs including “Small Town,” “Tough Crowd” and a newly released track, “Let Your Boys Be Country.”

Overall, the project takes its inspiration from the 46-year-old entertainer’s hard-charging touring lifestyle and loyal fanbase he’s amassed over nearly three decades of touring and performing. The rest of 2023 will find Aldean on the road on his Highway Desperado Tour.

“I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old,” Aldean said in a statement. “For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans … the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that,” shared Aldean.

“Try That in a Small Town” marked a new high for Aldean on the Hot 100, besting a previous top seven song placement with 2011’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” which was written and previously recorded by Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford. Since issuing his debut single “Hicktown” in 2005, Aldean has earned 25 No. 1 Country Airplay hits.

Three-time ACM entertainer of the year winner Aldean had a hand in writing three of the new album’s 14 songs, and he reunites with his longtime producer Michael Knox on the project. Aldean is a co-writer on “Hungover in a Hotel,” “Breakup Breakdown” and the album’s title track. He also reunites with several of his longtime writers, with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy each contributing to a dozen of the song’s 14 tracks, John Morgan writing eight songs on the album and Neil Thrasher and Jonathan Edwards each contributing to four tracks.

See the full tracklist for Highway Desperado below: