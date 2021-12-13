Jason Aldean to Headline Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2022 on Opening Day

The holiday season and generally colder temperatures may be upon us, but Milwaukee’s Summerfest is already heating up, with the announcement that Jason Aldean is set to headline the festival’s opening night on June 23, 2022, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Also joining the June 23 lineup is “The Good Ones” hitmaker Gabby Barrett, who will open for Aldean.

Summerfest’s 2022 schedule spreads the festival across three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, 2022. Summerfest was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 edition was postponed until September, when it featured performers including Chance the Rapper, Black Pumas, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, Guns N’ Roses, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Aldean and Barrett join a 2022 lineup that already includes Justin Bieber, who will conclude the North American leg of his world tour on June 24 during Summerfest.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. CT at summerfest.com, ticketmaster.com, and at the Summerfest box office.

In October, Aldean earned his 24th Billboard Country Airplay chart leader with “If I Didn’t Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. The song was the first release from Aldean’s album Macon, which bowed in November. Macon is the first part of Aldean’s double album Macon, Georgia, with the remaining half, Georgia, set to release April 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, Barrett’s “The Good Ones,” her second Billboard Country Airplay No. 1, spent three weeks atop the chart in April, becoming the first song from a solo female country artist to dominate the Country Airplay chart for three weeks or more since Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” in 2010. The song was also the first three-week Country Airplay leader from a female artist since March 2011, when Aldean’s collaboration with Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” led the chart for three weeks. Barrett’s breakthrough hit “I Hope” topped the Country Airplay chart in April 2020.

See the Summerfest announcement below: