Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Celebrates ‘Small Town’ Reaching No. 1: ‘That Sure Did Backfire, Didn’t It?’

As Jason Aldean‘s “Try That in a Small Town” tops the Billboard Hot 100, giving the country singer his very first No. 1 on the all-genre tally of his career, his wife Brittany Aldean took to social media to celebrate — and to clap back at critics on social media as the song and its video have been embroiled in controversy.

Brittany shared the news of her husband’s chart-topping status on Tuessday (Aug. 1) with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, saying, “Well, yesterday was a monumental day for Jason Aldean. #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!!…a career first. That sure did backfire, didn’t it?? The best fans EVERRRR,” followed with four heart emojis.

The post also included photos of the couple hugging, as well as a photo of Jason with the couple’s son Memphis and daughter Navy.

Aldean previously earned a Hot 100 top 10 song in 2011, with “Dirt Road Anthem.”

The country singer’s chart-topping moment is part of a history-making week on the Hot 100. With Aldean at No. 1, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 2 and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” at No. 3, country hits take the Hot 100’s top three spots in a single week for the first time, dating to the Hot 100’s inception in August 1958.

“Try That in a Small Town” was released back in May, but garnered attention after the video — which featured footage of looting, carjackings, rioting and flags burning — was released. CMT soon pulled the clip from its video rotation, sparking both praise and backlash from music fans. Many social media commentators criticized the music video as racist, pro-gun, anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-protests.

Aldean later issued a statement regarding the controversy. “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to a comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” his message on Instagram Stories and Facebook said. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage- and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

The video was later edited to remove imagery of a Black Lives Matter protest and additional footage later in the video, shortening the clip by six seconds. Aldean’s label, BBR Music Group, noted the removal was due to clearance issues, according to ABC News.

