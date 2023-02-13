Jason Aldean to Launch 2023 Highway Desperado Tour in July

Jason Aldean will return to the road in July, headlining his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour.

Aldean will welcome “We Got History” singer Mitchell Tenpenny, “Wild as Her” hitmaker Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver on the 41-date tour, which kicks off July 14 in Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The Live Nation-produced trek is currently scheduled to wind down on Oct. 28 in Tampa, Florida at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Kent and Tenpenny also announced their opening slots on the tour, with Tenpenny saying, “We can finally announce this tour!! We can’t wait to be on the road with @Jason_Aldean! This tour is going to freaking rock! Let’s get it! See y’all on the the road…”

Kent added, “Stoked to announce that I’ll be joining @jasonaldean and @m10penny & @deejaysilver1 on the Highway Desperado Tour!”

Aldean’s “That’s What Tequila Does” is currently at No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and the track is included on Aldean’s 2022 double album Macon, Georgia. The project also features Aldean’s Country Airplay three-week chart-topper (and Grammy-nominated track) “If I Didn’t Love You,” with Carrie Underwood, as well as the three-week Country Airplay chart-topper “Trouble With a Heartbreak.”

Aldean’s raucous live shows have thrice earned him the Academy of Country Music’s entertainer of the year honor, and in 2019, he earned the Academy of Country Music’s Dick Clark artist of the decade award. Aldean previously told Billboard of the pride he takes in selecting openers for his tours–a few of his previous tour openers have included Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.

“We have a pretty good track record with that,” Aldean said. “There’s a chalk board in that room over there in my manager’s office. Every year we’ll have all the names on the chalk board, every artist on every label that is available, that we think is a possibility. We spend a lot of time making sure we get the best options we can, someone we think is going to work with our crowd and take off in the next year.”

Tickets for Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour go on sale Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local venue time. See the full dates below.

July 14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 4 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

August 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 6 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 –Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center+

Oct. 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 21 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre