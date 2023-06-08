Jana Kramer Expecting First Child With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer will soon welcome her third child and her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

Kramer said via social media, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys…but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”

Kramer also told People, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

She added to People, “I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible. I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again. I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month.”

Kramer has two children — Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 — with her ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, while Russell is father to a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The former One Tree Hill actress revealed her engagement to Russell in May on an episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast.

“I’ve got an announcement today,” Kramer said during the podcast episode. “Allan and I have been dating for six-and-a-half months and he asked me to marry him.”

Kramer and Caussin filed for divorce in 2021 after six years of marriage.