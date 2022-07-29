Jake Owen Opens Up About Being Sober: ‘I’m Just Trying to Be the Best Version of Myself’

Jake Owen looks on during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 06, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California.

Jake Owen has been sober for just over 10 months now, and he opened up about his journey via a social media post on Friday (July 29).

The country star posted an image that simply read “Sober 316 Days,” accompanied by the caption: “317 days ago I embarrassed myself after drinking too much alcohol one night. It wasn’t the first time either. The next day I told myself, ‘never again.’ I am better than that, and the people I love the most deserve better. My family, my little girls, and my friends.”

He also opened up about why he made the decision to share about his struggle with alcohol.

“Just wanted to share my journey in case anyone woke up this morning and wants to make a change. None of us are perfect…I’m just trying to be the best version of myself these days.”

Owen is the father of two daughters, Pearl (with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan) and Paris (with fiancée Erica Hartlein).

Owen released his most recent full-length album, Greetings From…Jake, in 2019, via Big Loud Records. The album, which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America earlier this year, earned Owen three No. 1 Country Airplay hits, including “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Homemade” and “Made for You,” as well as the top 10 hit “Down to the Honkytonk.” His latest single, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” is currently at No. 5 on Country Airplay.

He is currently on his headlining Up There Down Here tour, which takes its name from a recent song release. He also recently released another new track, “1×1.”