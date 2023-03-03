How to Watch Morgan Wallen’s Free Concert Via Livestream

Even Morgan Wallen fans who did not score tickets to Friday evening’s (March 3) free pop-up album release concert in Nashville — in support of his new album, One Thing at a Time — will be able to watch the show. Wallen’s team has announced the show will be livestreamed across several social media platforms.

His acoustic show will stream live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

“Since there are no tickets left cause you guys got ‘em so quick yesterday I wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to watch,” Wallen told fans via social media.

Since there are no tickets left cause you guys got ‘em so quick yesterday I wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to watch.. so we will be live streaming the free @BrdgstoneArena show on all my socials tonight at 7:30pm CT pic.twitter.com/zZy4uo7T3x — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

The pop-up show was announced Thursday (March 2), and the only way to obtain free tickets was to line up outside Bridgestone Arena. Lines quickly formed, wrapping around the venue in downtown Nashville, and all tickets to the show were gone within hours.

For fans who did not obtain tickets, there are four ways to watch it via livestream:

Wallen’s 36-track One Thing at a Time album features a blend of his country, alternative and hip-hop influences, and includes collaborations with Eric Church on “Man Made a Bar,” HARDY on “In the Bible,” and ERNEST on “Cowgirls.”

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen said via a press release. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”