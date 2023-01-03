Watch HARDY Get in Music City Street Fight on ‘Monday Night RAW,’ Smash Silo Sikoa With Guitar

With numerous chart-topping Country Airplay songs under his belt as an artist and songwriter, HARDY has proven his acumen at using a guitar to craft hits — but it turns out he’s also adept at wielding a guitar in a fight, too.

WWE’s Monday Night RAW on Jan. 2 was held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and HARDY was there as a special guest, as the Music City Street Fight featured a brawl between wrestler-musician Elias and Solo Sikoa. During the fight, HARDY worked his way up from the audience and into the ring in an attempt to aid Elias, who is known for using musical instruments during his fights. HARDY grabbed an acoustic guitar from the edge of the ring and smashed the instrument across Sikoa’s back.

Anger flashed across Sikoa’s face as he turned toward HARDY. The announcers advised the singer-songwriter to exit the ring, saying, “Run as fast as your little legs will take you. Go to Memphis! Maybe try Texas. You’re not safe here.” HARDY quickly (and safely) exited the ring.

The WWE tweeted a video of the incident, sharing, “HARDY gets in on the action at #WWERaw! @HardyMusic just blasted @WWESoloSikoa with a guitar and, well…take a look!”

HARDY later said during a WWE interview, “It had to be done. Elias, I have a soft spot for musicians. My fellow musician needed some help up there and I felt the need to take it into my own hands.”

HARDY, the 2022 ACM songwriter of the year, is set to release his upcoming album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Jan. 20. The album will feature 17 songs traversing country and rock, and will include duets with Lainey Wilson (their current collaboration “Wait in the Truck”), as well as collaborations with Morgan Wallen and A Day to Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon.

Check out the full video of HARDY’s WWE moment above.