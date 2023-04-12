Granger Smith Reveals He’s Leaving Country Music to Pursue a Career in Ministry

Singer-songwriter Granger Smith‘s upcoming summer tour will be his last. Smith recently took to social media to announce that following the tour, he will be leaving his country music career behind to pursue a career in ministry.

“I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry,” he told fans via social media on Tuesday. “This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church or a crusade, or a revival. It means me and my family are going to serve our local church. We’re going to pour into that church as members, and have my pastors and elders pour into me and disciple me and teach me, as I sit under their wise teaching. Hopefully one day they can affirm me into the next steps of what that might look like, to glorify God best from my platform.”

Smith added that he has been pursuing a master’s degree at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. “This is a time of growing and learning for me…that may explain to some of you why I may have seemed distant, especially to music, lately,” he said.

In the caption for the video, Smith wrote, “I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like. I just want to glorify God the best way that I can.”

Smith earned a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in 2016 with “Backroad Song” and a top 10 hit on the same chart in 2017 with “If the Boot Fits.” “Backroad Song” was also honored with a BMI Award in 2016.

On Aug. 1, Smith will release the book Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache, which offers a look into how Smith and his family relied on their faith as they navigated grief and healing after the death of his 3-year-old son River, who drowned in a swimming pool accident in 2019. Granger and his wife, Amber, are also parents to daughter London and sons Lincoln and Maverick.

Smith’s farewell Like a River Tour will launch April 13 in Wisconsin and will run through Aug. 26 in Texas.