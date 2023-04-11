Grand Ole Opry Reveals Opry NextStage Class of 2023

The Grand Ole Opry has revealed eight artists chosen to take part in this year’s Opry NextStage program, marking the largest class in the program’s history.

The 2023 class members are Ashley Cooke, ERNEST, Jackson Dean, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney and Ian Munsick.

ERNEST released the deluxe version of his Flower Shops album earlier this year, and earned a top 20 Billboard Country Airplay hit with the Morgan Wallen-featured title track. Jackson Dean’s debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” reached the top five on the Country Airplay chart, while Moroney‘s “Tennessee Orange” currently sits at No. 17 on the same chart. Kent’s single “Wild as Her” resides at No. 8 on the Country Airplay chart.

Familial trio Chapel Hart, known for its performances on America’s Got Talent, will release its debut album Glory Days on May 19. Meanwhile, Munsick just released his new album, White Buffalo, which includes collaborations with Cody Johnson, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart.

The Grand Ole Opry will officially introduce the new NextStage class with an Opry NextStage Live concert at Lava Cantina in Colony, Texas, on May 10 at 2:30 p.m., leading up to the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11. The Opry NextStage Live concert will air live on Circle Network. Following the show, the artists in the Opry NextStage program will be featured throughout the year, with original Opry content, performances on the Grand Ole Opry and support across the Opry Entertainment platforms, including WSM Radio and Circle Network.

“Opry NextStage is a testament to the Grand Ole Opry’s longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in Country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century” said Jordan Pettit, director of artist relations and programming strategy of Opry Entertainment Group. “This year’s new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles, and we are excited to carry on the Opry tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans.”

Tickets will be available through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. CT. General public on-sale will begin Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. CT via Eventbrite.

The Opry NextStage program launched in 2019 and has featured artists including Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Elvie Shane, Yola, Breland, Parker McCollum and Riley Green.

The Grand Ole Opry has made strides in offering its platform to highlight a range of new artists, from welcoming more than 100 artists to make their Grand Ole Opry debut performances in 2022, to making a minority investment with country music website Whiskey Riff and playing a role in the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, slated to air Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock, live from the Grand Ole Opry stage.