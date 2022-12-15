‘George & Tammy’ Soundtrack Release Date Revealed: Exclusive

Fans of SHOWTIME’s George & Tammy series will get a chance to hear more from series stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, with the release of George & Tammy (Original Series Soundtrack), via Sony Music Masterworks, on Friday (Dec. 16).

The 26-track project features iterations performed by Chastain and Shannon of songs made famous by Tammy Wynette and George Jones, including Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” as well as Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today, and “The Race Is On,” and their duets including “Golden Ring.”

The six-episode series George & Tammy centers on the oftentimes tumultuous love story shared by Jones and Wynette. The couple wed on Feb. 16, 1969, and released their first album together, We Go Together, in 1971. Over the course of their careers, Wynette and Jones would record eight more albums together. The pair divorced in 1975, and each went on to marry other people. Wynette died in 1998 at age 55, while Jones died in 2013 at age 81.

Courtesy Photo

Shannon previously spoke with Billboard about attempting to vocally emulate such distinct voices.

“We wanted to tell the story through singing,” he said. “The part that really intrigued me is how George and Tammy would tell the story of their life every time they sang together or alone. Even though the songs oftentimes weren’t written by them, they were still communicating by singing them. You can pick the same song and watch 10 different performances of it and get 10 completely different stories just based on the way they’re looking at each other. We could have just lip-synced everything, but I think in order for us to inhabit the people, we had to perform.”

The George & Tammy series debuted simultaneously on SHOWTIME and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, ultimately bringing in 3.3 million Live+Same Day linear viewers. Subsequent episodes air exclusively on SHOWTIME, on demand and streaming.

See the full tracklist for George & Tammy (Original Soundtrack Series) below: