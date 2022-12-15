×
‘George & Tammy’ Soundtrack Release Date Revealed: Exclusive

The 26-song project features Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon performing some of the biggest hits from George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

George and Tammy
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain in George and Tammy. Dana Hawley

Fans of SHOWTIME’s George & Tammy series will get a chance to hear more from series stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, with the release of George & Tammy (Original Series Soundtrack), via Sony Music Masterworks, on Friday (Dec. 16).

The 26-track project features iterations performed by Chastain and Shannon of songs made famous by Tammy Wynette and George Jones, including Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” as well as Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today, and “The Race Is On,” and their duets including “Golden Ring.”

The six-episode series George & Tammy centers on the oftentimes tumultuous love story shared by Jones and Wynette. The couple wed on Feb. 16, 1969, and released their first album together, We Go Together, in 1971. Over the course of their careers, Wynette and Jones would record eight more albums together. The pair divorced in 1975, and each went on to marry other people. Wynette died in 1998 at age 55, while Jones died in 2013 at age 81.

George and Tammy
Courtesy Photo

Shannon previously spoke with Billboard about attempting to vocally emulate such distinct voices.

“We wanted to tell the story through singing,” he said. “The part that really intrigued me is how George and Tammy would tell the story of their life every time they sang together or alone. Even though the songs oftentimes weren’t written by them, they were still communicating by singing them. You can pick the same song and watch 10 different performances of it and get 10 completely different stories just based on the way they’re looking at each other. We could have just lip-synced everything, but I think in order for us to inhabit the people, we had to perform.”

The George & Tammy series debuted simultaneously on SHOWTIME and on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, ultimately bringing in 3.3 million Live+Same Day linear viewers. Subsequent episodes air exclusively on SHOWTIME, on demand and streaming.

See the full tracklist for George & Tammy (Original Soundtrack Series) below:

  1. The Race Is On
  2. White Lightning
  3. Apartment No. 9
  4. Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad
  5. Why Baby Why
  6. D-I-V-O-R-C-E
  7. A Girl I Used To Know
  8. Rollin’ In My Sweet Baby’s Arms
  9. Stand By Your Man
  10. Take Me
  11. I Don’t Wanna Play
  12. Beneath Still Waters
  13. Something To Brag About
  14. We’re Gonna Hold On
  15. Run, Woman, Run
  16. The Grand Tour
  17. ‘Til I Get It Right
  18. We Go Together
  19. You and Me
  20. Two Story House
  21. The Door
  22. He Stopped Loving Her Today
  23. Golden Ring
  24. Help Me Make It Through The Night
  25. Lost Highway
  26. George & Tammy Main Theme

