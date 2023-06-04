George Strait Sets New Attendance Record at Milwaukee Concert

Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait set a new attendance record at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, venue American Family Field on Saturday (June 3), when Strait’s headlining concert brought in 46,641 attendees — the highest-ever attendance in the venue. The concert also featured Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. American Family Field is home to major league baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We have been fortunate to have a number of fantastic shows at American Family Field since we opened our doors. Our expectations for George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town were very high and those expectations were blown away,” Jason Hartlund, executive vp/chief commercial officer for the Milwaukee Brewers, said via a statement. “We set venue records for concert attendance and gross ticket revenue, among others. The Brewers have worked with Messina Touring Group for over a decade and have always enjoyed the relationship. We look forward to working together on many future shows [at] American Family Field.”

The Milwaukee show on June 3 is just the latest record-setting Strait has been doing recently: The accolade follows the recent record-setting attendance on May 27 at the Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, which welcomed 63,891 attendees. Other artists on the Buckeye Country Superfest lineup were Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders.

Strait currently has eight additional concerts on the books for the rest of 2023, including a two-night stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 28-29, an Aug. 5 show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as well as a double-header at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 17-18.

Strait’s most recent album, 2019’s Honky Tonk Time Machine, marked his 27th album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart. Strait previously noted to Billboard that he’s not ruling out a similar touring run in 2024, saying, “Whether or not we do it again the following year depends on how we all feel it went when we’re finished with these shows.”

Messina Group CEO Louis Messina, who has promoted Strait’s concerts for approximately three decades, also previously added that a short touring stint could possibly happen next year. “It depends upon how he likes it or doesn’t like it,” Messina said. “The good thing about George Strait is we can do anything that he wants to do.”