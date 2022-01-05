Garth Brooks Is Set to Play His First San Diego Concert in Nearly Seven Years

In March, Garth Brooks will play his first concert in San Diego in nearly seven years. The entertainer is set to perform at San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday, March 5, marking his first time playing at the venue. Petco Park is currently home to the major league baseball team San Diego Padres.

This will also mark the country star’s only West Coast show as part of his stadium tour, with no other dates planned for Arizona, California and Nevada. Tickets for the Petco Park show will go on sale Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for the show are $94.95, all inclusive.

In February, Brooks is set to return to Las Vegas for “Garth Brooks: The One Man Show,” a pair of concerts set for Feb. 4-5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Similar to his recent Nashville shows at the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry, the Vegas events will feature an acoustic performance setup.

Following the Sin City and San Diego shows, Brooks will also play stadium shows in Orlando, Fayetteville, Ark., and Baton Rouge, La. In September, he will perform a slate of sold-out shows at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.

Brooks released his most recent album, Fun, in 2020. His most recent single, “That’s What Cowboys Do,” reached the top 30 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart last year.