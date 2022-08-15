Garth Brooks Teams Up With Nashville to Open Police Substation Next to His Planned Bar & Honky-Tonk

Metro Nashville is teaming with Garth Brooks to increase safety measures and traffic control in downtown Nashville with the creation of a Metro Nashville Police Department police substation, as well as a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure traffic control room, in the same building that will house Brooks’ upcoming Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, located at 411 Broadway in downtown Nashville.

In April, Brooks announced his plans to open the entertainment concept. Brooks purchased the three-story, 40,000-square-foot property in December via 411, LLC. No official opening date has been set for the entertainment venue.

According to a release from the Nashville mayor’s office, Brooks is covering the cost of the development of the substation and the control room. Subject to Metro Council approval, Metro will also authorize commonplace condemnation of an alley adjacent to the building at 411 Broadway. Metro Government authorizes between 15 and 30 alleyways each year to developers, property owners and other parties as part of standard city planning.

“Lower Broadway is an iconic destination for fans of world-class music, sports and a good time, but as Nashvillians know well, it can also create safety and traffic challenges that my office is working hard to tackle across multiple fronts,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said via a statement. “I commend Garth Brooks for stepping up to help make Lower Broadway safer and more enjoyable for everyone. These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families throughout Davidson County.”

“I am deeply grateful to Garth and his team for including space that will serve as a mini hub for our operations in the Broadway entertainment district,” added Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “This unique partnership will help enhance public safety for downtown residents and visitors.”

Brooks, a seven-time CMA entertainer of the year winner, is also the first and only artist to earn nine Diamond Awards, for nine albums certified by the Recording Industry of America with more than 10 million in album sales each.