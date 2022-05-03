A Garth Brooks Concert Got So Rowdy, It Registered as an Earthquake

Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles.

The Garth Brooks concert that went down on Saturday was of seismic proportions.

Not long after Brooks took the stage at Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium, playing to an audience of just over 102,000 fans, things got rowdy. When Brooks gave a nod to the city he was performing in by singing “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” boots were thumping so hard that the earth was literally shaking. A seismograph set up by an LSU professor captured the small earthquake caused by the musical uproar, according to a viral post on Twitter.

This is the second time in three decades that an event has caused such a commotion at Tiger Stadium — the first time being in 1988, when the LSU football team defeated Auburn University with two minutes left by a narrow margin.

Not only did the crowd make the earth move, but audience members also reported getting alerts about dangerous noise levels from their Apple Watches, which notifies users when an environment hits 95 decibels and warns that spending “[just] 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.”

It’s no wonder Brooks’ concert caused such a frenzy: It marked the first time in 24 years that the country singer had played Baton Rouge. “Callin’ Baton Rouge” has also long been regarded as LSU’s unofficial alma mater song.

Check out the seismograph from the concert below.