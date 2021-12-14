Garth Brooks Will Return to Las Vegas for Two Shows in 2022: Details

Garth Brooks is headed back to Las Vegas next year with the launch of Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show, an intimate set of two concerts slated to take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas. Getting to sing and hear everybody singing is my favorite thing,” Brooks said via a press release. The singer will turn 60 years old on Feb. 7, 2022.

Explore Explore Garth Brooks See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Brooks previously led a residency at Las Vegas’ Encore Theater between 2009 and 2014. At both those previous Vegas shows and his Nashville shows, Brooks took the stage with only a guitar and entertained the audiences with a mix of his own hits, as well as songs from James Taylor, George Strait, George Jones and Bob Seger that influenced his own music. Songs and snippets of songs flowed into stories from his life and career.

The upcoming 2022 Vegas shows will follow the entertainer’s recent one-man shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House in November. During those performances, Brooks noted that after his stadium tour ends in 2022, he has tossed around the idea of doing a residency “just like this.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Brooks added that any residency would likely happen after a series of dive bar shows.

“I think [they] have to, because the thing I learned about a residency with Steve Wynn [during Brooks’ 2009-2014 Las Vegas solo residency] was the reasons why residencies work is because you’re not doing anything else,” Brooks told Billboard. “There’s only one place this guy is going to be on this planet this night, and it should be special. [With] the residencies, they’re pouring out the money pretty pretty good, so you want your partner to at least break even on the entertainment side.

Tickets for Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show will go on sale Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Brooks isn’t the only country artist with a Las Vegas residency. Carrie Underwood just wrapped the first shows of her Reflection: The Las Vegas residency, while Shania Twain has revealed the final shows of her “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Meanwhile, Luke Bryan will launch his residency at Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2022.