Garth Brooks to Open Entertainment Space and Bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Garth Brooks is set to open a new entertainment concept and bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, to be located in a three-story, 40,000+ square foot property that Brooks purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC. An opening date for the entertainment concept has yet to be announced.

Explore Explore Garth Brooks See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” Brooks said via a statement. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music!”

Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, has been retained to spearhead the entertainment concept. Other hospitality spaces the company has worked on include Nashville restaurants The Catbird Seat, Merchants Restaurant and The Patterson House.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs via a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Recently, fellow country music entertainer Eric Church announced his own upcoming music venue, restaurant and bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Chief’s is set to open at 200 Broadway, and is tentatively slated to open in 2023.

The upcoming venues from both Brooks and Church join a lengthy list of Nashville-based, country artist-owned spaces. Miranda Lambert opened Casa Rosa last year, while other artists who have launched venues on or near Lower Broadway include Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and more.

Brooks, a seven-time CMA entertainer of the year winner, is also the first and only artist in history to earn nine Diamond Awards. He is in the midst of a stadium tour, which will visit Nashville for two shows at Nissan Stadium on April 15 and 16. After making more stops stateside, Brooks is headed to Dublin, Ireland, for five shows in Croke Park.