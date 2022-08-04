Garth Brooks to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Famed Central Park Concert With TalkShopLive Stream

On Aug. 7, 1997, Garth Brooks made history with his famed concert in New York City’s Central Park, where an estimated 1 million people attended the once-in-a-lifetime event. The resulting HBO special, Garth: Live From Central Park, was the most-watched special on cable television in 1997, with 14.6 million television viewers. The special was nominated for six Emmy Awards, including outstanding performance in a variety or music program, as well as outstanding variety, music or comedy special.

Brooks is gearing up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that concert by exclusively streaming highlights of Garth: Live From Central Park on social selling and online network talkshoplive on Sunday. Brooks will go live from Studio G in Nashville during this special talkshoplive event to cut in and offer live commentary as he showcases some of his favorite moments from the 1997 concert. Footage of Brooks’ 1997 concert was previously included in Brooks’ 2006 The Entertainer collection.

“Time is a friend to all things good, and the Central Park Concert will forever remain a GREAT chapter in our story,” Brooks said via a statement.

In addition to the upcoming TalkShopLive special, Brooks is also nearing the release of The Anthology, Part II, a book and CD series offering insights from his career and personal life from 1996-2001. The forthcoming project delves into stories behind the recording sessions for Brooks’s albums including Fresh Horses, Double Live and Sevens — including chronicling the reason for the delay of the release of the Sevens album. Brooks also recounts his famous 24-hour signing sessions during Fan Fair 1996. The project also includes a six-disc set of highlights from albums released during that time, including two previously unreleased recordings.