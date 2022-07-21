Garth Brooks Reveals Cover for ‘The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years’

Garth Brooks has revealed the cover for The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years, which will release Nov. 15.

In the new volume of his anthology series, Brooks, 60, chronicles his life and career from 1996 through 2001, including the crafting of albums including Fresh Horses, Sevens, and Double Live. The book’s cover artwork shares its photo with Brooks’s 1994 compilation project The Hits.

“The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life! In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship,” said Brooks’s wife and fellow country star Trisha Yearwood via a statement.

Explore Explore Garth Brooks See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The book includes Brooks offering personal recollections of his career during this time period, but also the voices of session musicians the G-Men, songwriter/producer Allen Reynolds, and artists including Keith Urban, Bob Dylan, and Steve Wariner.

“I learned a lot!” Brooks said of the book via a statement. “The interviews [with Dylan, Urban and Wariner] just floored me! Miss Yearwood claimed there was a duet version of ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ that only she remembered. But when we found it buried deep in the vault, I was amazed how raw and beautiful it was!”

The Anthology Part II: The Next Five Years chronicles Brooks’s recording of “Beer Run” with country music legend George Jones, as well as Brooks’s marathon, 24-hour autograph signing session at Fan Fair in 1996. The new book also explains the reasoning behind the delay of the release of his 1997 project Sevens, as well as Brooks’s announcement in 2000 of his decision to retire until the youngest of his three daughters graduated from high school. In 2009, returned to the spotlight with his residency, titled Garth at Wynn, at Encore Theatre in Las Vegas. In 2014, he continued his return to touring with the launch of the full-fledged Garth Brooks World Tour that September. He has since earned an additional three CMA entertainer of the year trophies, bringing his total in that coveted CMA category to seven wins.

The Anthology, Part II also includes a six-disc set of music from albums released during that time period, as well as two previously-unreleased recordings. On Aug. 1, fans will be able to join Brooks in his studio via TalkShopLive to hear stories that are included in the anthology and to possibly hear new music.