Gabby Barrett Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner: ‘What a Precious Gift’

Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have welcomed their second child, son Augustine Boone Foehner, born on Oct. 27. They are also parents to daughter Baylah May Foehner, who was born in January 2021.

On Nov. 2, the couple shared a photo on social media of Baylah May looking at her newborn baby brother, who is dressed in a blue onesie and wrapped in a blue blanket. The photo was captioned, “Soaking up newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!” The couple also revealed his name — as well as its pronunciation — and the little guy’s birthday in the caption.

Barrett and Foehner met while each was competing during the 16th season of American Idol. Barrett went on to finish in third place. The couple wed on Oct. 5, 2019, and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Foehner decorating the bed of a pickup truck with lights, hay and blankets.

Barrett’s breakthrough song “I Hope” earned her a label deal with Warner Music Nashville. The song went on to reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, and topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. Last year, she followed it with the sweetly romantic “The Good Ones,” a tribute to her husband. The song became a three-week No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Barrett won three trophies, including top country female artist and she was named Billboard‘s Rising Star in Music recipient in 2022.

In 2020, Barrett released her debut album, Goldmine. Earlier this year, Barrett told Billboard she is working on new music and still determining how it will shape up.

“I don’t know what the theme exactly is going to be,” she said. “I do know that I’m a country gal at heart, and that’s definitely always the kind of music I’m going to make.”

