Gabby Barrett Expecting Second Child With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 8) by sharing some very special news with fans. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside an ultrasound of the second child she is expecting with fellow former American Idol finalist husband Cade Foehner.

The excited dad-to-be also shared the ultrasound, enhanced with the same dramatic classical music and the message, “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_

She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28. ‘Praise God from whom all blessings flow!'”

Barrett, 22 and Foehner, 25, married in Oct. 2019 and the singer gave birth to their first child, daughter Baylah May, on Jan. 18, 2021. They competed together on season 16 of Idol, where Foehner was eliminated in the top 5 and Barrett finished third. Barrett came home to Idol last month when she returned as a mentor on the show’s current season.

Barrett’s debut single “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 and spent 27 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Her follow-up single, “The Good Ones,” was a three-week Country Airplay No. 1 in 2021 — the first time in over a decade for a solo female artist to achieve that feat.

This summer, she’s supporting Jason Aldean on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, as well as select dates on Brooks & Dunn’s first arena tour in more than a decade.

