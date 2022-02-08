Florida Georgia Line Are ‘Taking a Break’ as a Duo

Ten years after breaking through with their RIAA Diamond-certified hit “Cruise” in 2012, Florida Georgia Line are planning to take a hiatus. “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard told People, during the opening ceremony for the duo’s new Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

“We’re not going our separate ways,” Tyler’s bandmate Brian Kelley said. “We’re taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

Over the past two years, it has at times seemed as though the duo’s time together could be coming to an end, as they briefly unfollowed each other on social media due to political differences during the 2020 presidential election, and a tour that had been canceled in 2021 was not rescheduled. Meanwhile, Kelley released his own solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, last year and has a solo tour set for this spring. Hubbard teamed with Tim McGraw to release the track “Undivided.”

Though Florida Georgia Line is managed by Full Stop Management, Kelley is managed as a solo artist through Bruce Kalmick’s Why&How, while Hubbard’s solo endeavors are managed by Gary Borman’s Borman Entertainment.

Hubbard also noted that FGL has a dozen festival dates coming up in 2022 and, following that, Hubbard and Kelley will be pursuing solo endeavors for a bit. “We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while,” he said. “So we’re excited.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Mix It Up Strong exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame runs through Jan. 1, 2023, and chronicles the duo’s journey, from their respective childhoods, to meeting while college students at Nashville’s Belmont University, to the breakthrough success of “Cruise” and their debut album Here’s to the Good Times. The exhibit follows the duo’s continued successes through the releases of their subsequent four full-length albums, with hits including “H.O.L.Y.,” “This Is How We Roll” (featuring Luke Bryan), “May We All” (featuring Tim McGraw) and more. It also highlights the 2018 chart domination of their song “Meant to Be” with BeBe Rexha, which became the duo’s second RIAA Diamond-certified single.

During a public interview Sunday at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Hubbard also reflected on how the past couple of years and the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted perspectives.

“We’re in an interesting phase right now,” Hubbard said. “I think we get a new perspective on life right now. We kind of had our blinders on for 10 years of just more songs, more hits, more shows. And now obviously due to the pandemic, we’ve sort of gotten to step back and have a different perspective and enjoy family time and thinking about our future outside of music…What I plan on channeling, and I think BK [Kelley] is on the same page, is the next decade really diving even deeper into our passion for the craft of songwriting … I think we want to invest in younger artists, and we want to create a legacy that’s beyond just making records and touring.”