First Country: New Music From Whiskey Myers, Chayce Beckham, Kidd G, Breland & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Here, Whiskey Myers offers a biting track that chronicles a young man’s embattled childhood, while former American Idol winner Chayce Beckham offers a breezy tale filled with wisdom. New duets also abound from Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert, as well as Kidd G with Breland.

Whiskey Myers, “Antioch”

Horns, grinding guitars and a solid background vocal chorus fill this pulsating track, a solo write from the band’s lead singer Cody Cannon. Whiskey Myers draws on meaty Southern rock and blues and a story of a man reckoning with his childhood growing up in an abusive home. As he gets older, he joins the military, gets in trouble with the law and makes plans for revenge on his old man.

“I hate him so much even though I bear his name/ I can’t take him right now but one day that’s gonna change,” he sings with a gritty vocal that equal parts bite and vigor. “Antioch” is from Whiskey Myers’ upcoming album Tornillo, out July 29.

Brantley Gilbert feat. Jason Aldean, “Rolex® on a Redneck”

These two Georgia natives return to the blend of country, arena rock and hip-hop elements that brought them hits such as “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Country Must Be Country Wide.” Sonically, this track suggests a pulsating party anthem, but lyrically, it’s a celebration of side hustles, working overtime and stacking up cash. Still this song retreads all-too-familiar sonic ground and relies too heavily on tired hip-hop tropes.

Chayce Beckham, “Tell Me Twice”

This breezy track, which former American Idol winner Beckham wrote with Isley Juber, is chock full of hard-earned wisdom. The rolling guitar work nicely suits Beckham’s gravelly, pristine voice. With reminders to know the value of a dollar, work hard, say your prayers and call mama — and a Johnny Cash mention — this is a catchy, radio-ready track.

Kidd G & Breland, “Dirt Road Remix”

Over the past few years, Breland has become one of country music’s most in-demand collaborators, working with everyone from Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton and Thomas Rhett. He also recently earned three nominations for the upcoming CMT Music Awards. Now, he teams with Kidd G for a fresh take on “Dirt Road,” from Kidd G’s 2020 debut.

Vocally, Breland’s smooth rendering easily outpaces Kidd G’s laid-back rumble, bringing an easygoing sheen on lines such as “Country fixed my heart when it first broke/ That’s why I’m thanking God for dirt roads.” Overall, an excellent pairing of two of country music’s most buzzed-about newcomers.

Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

He pays tribute to a woman who never craved to be “white picket-fenced in,” and he’s more than happy to offer a relationship with no strings attached. Kent’s craggy voice lifts this track, written by Brett Tyler, Kelly Archer and Morgan Wallen. The song reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s country streaming chart, while Kent sits at No. 24 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart. A solid introduction from this newcomer. He’s also previously opened shows for Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson and more.

Ian Noe, “Road May Flood/It’s a Heartache”

This Kentucky native’s second album, River Fools & Mountain Saints, releases today, with a string of songs highlighting his rural Appalachia stomping grounds. Noe’s voice is mature and sturdy on this track, which interpolates Bonnie Tyler’s 1970s hit into this mournful yet stoic track inspired by a flood that hit his homestate in 2020. Gentle guitarwork and elegant strings make this an ace closer on the project.

Bryan Martin, “Everyone’s an Outlaw”

Crashing guitars and a Southern rock-soaked vocal lead this track, which finds him heeding the advice of his father. A promising cut from Martin’s second full-length album, Self Inflicted Scars, which will be released April 29 via Average Joes Entertainment.

Dallas Wayne feat. Bill Anderson, “He Even Brought Her Flowers”

Singer-songwriter and SiriusXM personality Dallas Wayne welcomes Bill Anderson on this stone-cold country track, featured on Wayne’s upcoming album Coldwater, Tennessee. Wayne and Anderson wrote the track with Buddy Cannon. Here, a woman reminisces about the various high points of a faded relationship — and the heart-rending decision she’s forced to make in its aftermath. The harmonies, musicianship and Anderson’s spoken interlude here are all superb.