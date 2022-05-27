First Country: New Music From Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week.

Jimmie Allen and Jennifer Lopez, “On My Way”

Allen was a contestant on American Idol in 2010, when Lopez served as a judge with Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler. A decade later, Lopez and Allen have teamed up for a remixed, country-tinged version of “On My Way,” a song from the Marry Me soundtrack. While Lopez’s voice softly simmers, Allen offers a soulful, lofty tenor. Their vocal blend isn’t perfect, and Allen’s voice gets pushed to the back of the mix in the chorus. Still, it’s another testament to Allen’s genre-bending collaborative abilities.

Carly Pearce, “What He Didn’t Do”

One of the most compelling songs on her stunningly beautiful, vulnerable 29: Written in Stone album, “What He Didn’t Do” just shipped to radio this week as Carly Pearce’s latest single. “The devil’s in the details, I won’t tell the hell that he put me through/ All I know is in the end, it wasn’t what he did, no/ It was what he didn’t do,” she sings on this ballad co-written with Ashley Gorley and Emily Shackelton. A combination of classic country wordplay with authentic, lived-in storytelling and Pearce’s heart-wrenching vocal, this is a must-hear song.

Thompson Square, “What We’re Fighting For”

This cooly soulful track piles on guitar and piano as Shawna and Keifer Thompson detail their motivations for pushing through the heartbreaks, disappointments and challenges that come with any relationship. Their new music marks a sterling comeback for the duo, with some of their most potent music to date.

Kacey Musgraves, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

This week, Musgraves shared a snippet of her contribution to the music for Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, in this rendition of a classic song that was featured in Presley’s 1961 movie Blue Hawaii. Soft and swirling, Musgraves brings an even more introspective, wistful tone to the classic, wrapping her feather-light vocal around the lyric for a subdued, poignant effort.

Wynonna and Waxahatchee, “Other Side”

Wynonna teams with indie rocker Katie Crutchfield on this gorgeous declaration of love and determination. “If we move our way against the tide/ There’s something on the other side,” Wynonna sings in her signature full-bodied, soulful voice, with Crutchfield’s gritty vocal serving as a perfect foil.

Ty Herndon, “Til You Get There”

This jaunty, fiddle-driven track finds Herndon musing that “every scar and every broken heart is exactly what you needed…but you won’t know it ’til you get there.” Like many of the songs found on his upcoming album, Jacob (out July 15), Herndon mines his own journey of love, heartbreak, self-discovery and acceptance to craft a song of emotional wisdom and healing.

Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

Davis most recently earned a Country Airplay No. 1 with his Luke Bryan collaboration “Buy Dirt.” His muscular vocal lifts this track, a lyrical picture of all the things he’s thankful for — fishing, a sunrise, a hard-earned pickup truck — and none moreso than the love of his partner. Davis wrote the song with Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd.

Johnny Dailey, “Beers in It”

Dailey honed his musical talents in Alabama and South Carolina. He released his debut EP in March, featuring engaging tracks such as the earnest track “24.” However, his latest doesn’t quite live up to his previous efforts. The lyrics and production here are generic and the sleepy vocal doesn’t help.