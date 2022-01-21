First Country: New Music From Aaron Watson, Brothers Osborne and More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week.

Aaron Watson, “Unwanted Man”

Over the course of more than two decades and 17 albums, this Texas singer-songwriter has painstakingly built a career on an unabashedly country sound and wholesome, resonant songs about love and life. On “Unwanted Man,” he is lonely and on his own, until his lover makes him feel found and needed. Watson offers one of his most soulful vocal tracks to date on this song he co-wrote with Bob DiPiero.

Brothers Osborne, “Headstone”

Sibling duo Brothers Osborne offer perhaps their most rock-influenced track yet on “Headstone,” from their newly released deluxe version of their 2020 project Skeletons. “Here lies a man who gave a damn / wasn’t scared to stand for something,” TJ sings, his voice distinguished and rumbling over a bed of dynamic percussion. Elsewhere, John offers a blistering, swirling guitar solo on this track, which was produced by Jay Joyce.

Their Skeletons album is nominated for best country album at the upcoming Grammys, while their song “Younger Me” is nominated for best country duo/group performance.

Jessica Willis Fisher, “Fire Song”

After leaving her family’s touring band, The Willis Clan, Fisher has been forging her own music career in country and Americana spaces. Her voice is silk and steel on this bluegrassy jam, as she asserts her strength — both musically and personally — after the family’s father pled guilty to sexual abuse charges in 2017. “What’s lost is lost/ and what’s done is done,” she sings. Backed by jangling acoustics and searing fiddle, she’s ready to put the bad times behind her and move forward with this top-shelf performance.

She wrote the song with Jon Randall, with production from Ben Fowler. “Fire Song” is one of eight tracks she co-wrote on her upcoming album Brand New Day.

Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here

Country trio Texas Hill — which includes Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James and Adam Wakefield — releases this debut studio album today (Jan. 21), a promising project that highlights the vocal and writing talents of these three former reality show contestants. The title track features three-part harmonies in a southern gospel-tinged tribute to southern living, rounded out by bluesy guitar riffs and bright piano work. Elsewhere, “For The Love of It” is a reminder that they are in the biz for the love of music above all else.

On Saturday (Jan. 22), the trio will make their debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Riley Green, “Taillights” (Acoustic)

Green is known for singles like his top 5 Billboard Country Airplay hit “There Was This Girl” and the sentimental “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” He recently shared an acoustic performance of an unreleased track, “Taillights.” He’s put his truck up for sale and notes that, while it’s working fine, the taillights seem to have a problem. Namely, those taillights started faltering right around the time his girl drove away and left him in the dust.

Warren Zeiders, “Burn It Down”

Zeiders’ striking voice blazes in defiance on this moody track. “I’d bet everything there’s a lot of folks like me, cutting off the puppet strings and breaking out the gasoline/ But once you strike that match, there ain’t no turning back,” he sings above stormy instrumentation that blends country with a punk-rock edge. Zeiders wrote the song with Andy Sheridan, Erik Dylan and Rob Snyder.

Lost Dog Street Band, Glory

For their latest album, the trio harkened back to their early days busking on the streets with this raw, acoustic project filled with old-timey folk vibes and songs that address redemption, addiction, defeat and victory. This Nashville-based trio includes lead vocalist/writer Benjamin Tod, violinist/vocalist Ashley Mae and bassist Jeff Loops. In the track “Until I Recoup,” they revel in being the determined underdog and the truth-telling outliers: “I only take pleasure when I compete/ With a knife in my back, outnumbered by three.”

Restless Road, “Growing Old With You”

On this smooth piano ballad, the trio of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols sings of making a life with the one you love, traveling the world together and ultimately settling down in a house on a hill with family. This track — co-written by Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton and Lady A’s Charles Kelley, with production from Jared Keim — highlights the group’s tight-woven harmonies and earnest lyrical interpretation. Restless Road is currently on the road opening shows for Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour.