Faith Hill Shares ‘Very Rare’ Video of Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Tim McGraw spent the holidays having some fun with his family, and Faith Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4) to spread the joy.

In the short clip, the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer is seen busting a move in the backseat of the car to Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Good 4 U” single, off her debut album Sour. “What is happening?” one of the country superstar’s daughters is heard saying with a laugh off camera.

“This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see,” Hill captioned the sweet, goofy clip of her husband. “I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts. Regardless….. It’s worth it [dancing emojis].”

She concluded by noting, “Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim’s moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present.”

The powerhouse country couple have been married since 1996, two years after initially meeting in 1994. They are also parents to three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

Watch the hilarious clip below.