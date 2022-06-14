Faith Hill Says She Never Wanted to Act Again After ‘The Stepford Wives’

Faith Hill recently starred alongside her husband and fellow entertainer Tim McGraw in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, but the “Breathe” singer says she never expected to return to doing film and television following her role in the 2004 movie The Stepford Wives.

In the film, Hill portrayed “Stepford” wife Sarah Sunderson, and starred alongside Glenn Close, Matthew Broderick, Nicole Kidman and more.

During a Tuesday (June 14) interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hill told host Clarkson that initially, it was her music and raising a family that kept her from doing movies — but that her experience filming The Stepford Wives didn’t help.

“My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” Hill said. “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie.”

Asked why her experience filming The Stepford Wives wasn’t her favorite, Hill responded, “Because it’s so long. The waiting for me …”

“It’s hurry up and wait,” Clarkson agreed.

“I cannot,” Hill said. “I have to be busy, doing stuff. Then I did an independent thing called Dixieland [in 2017]. I read a lot of scripts over the years but nothing hit me or the timing wasn’t right.”

Then she read the script for Taylor Sheridan’s 1883.

“The script was so well written,” Hill said. “I had honestly never read anything like that. So we made the decision to do it.”

In 1883, Hill portrays Margaret Dutton, while McGraw portrays Margaret’s husband, James Dutton, great-grandfather of Yellowstone character John Dutton.

During an interview in February with CBS Mornings, Hill said, “The stars lined up and it was a chance and opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”

On working with McGraw, Hill said, “We’ve been married for 25 years. The thing we chose to do was not rehearse together … we thought the spontaneity is going to be created the moment we set foot on set. Tim is James and I’m Margaret. and that’s who we are and that’s where we become them, on set.”

Watch her interview with Kelly Clarkson below: