Eric Church to Launch ‘Outsiders Radio’ SiriusXM Channel: Exclusive

Eric Church is set to launch his own exclusive SiriusXM music channel Eric Church Outsiders Radio, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, on the SXM app. Additionally, the channel will be available to subscribers nationwide in the car on SiriusXM channel 61 from Nov. 4-6.

The four-time CMA Award-winning singer/songwriter’s new music channel will showcase music from Church’s catalog, from his 2006 debut album Sinners Like Me, through his latest project, the three-part Heart & Soul. Curated by Church himself, the channel will also take listeners on a journey through his musical inspirations with music from artists including George Strait, Bob Seger, Ashley McBryde, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen and Brandi Carlile.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the artists that I have loved in my life, who are they fans of? What and who made them who they are? What are they discovering and what are they inspired by?” Church tells Billboard via email. “The inspiration and discovery part, I really hope this station will lean into both spirit and substance.”

The channel is the latest evolution in a longstanding relationship between SiriusXM and Church. In February 2015, Church launched the monthly show Outsiders Radio on SiriusXM’s The Highway.

“I’ve learned that there are so many different musical perspectives and performances that fall under the same theme,” Church says of the lessons he brings from his SiriusXM The Highway show. “We could have a themed show scripted, but through the lens of so many diverse multiple genres and artists. It’ll be fun to show how an 80-year-old blues song inspires a jazz artist, that inspires a rockabilly guitar player, who inspires a country artist. That interests me!”

Eric Church Outsiders Radio’s original programming will include “Best of Outsiders Radio,” archival episodes from Church’s monthly Outsiders Radio on The Highway, as well as “LIVE, From the Pit,” a monthly full concert performance from a past Church show (the featured show for November will be from the Green Bay, Wisc., stop of his 2022 Gather Again Tour). “A Song to Sing” will be a one-hour monthly specialty program hosted by a songwriter who has been involved in writing some of Church’s hit songs, beginning with “Springsteen” co-writer Jeff Hyde. Another monthly show, “Insiders Hours,” will feature guest DJs, launching with Lainey Wilson, the most-nominated artist leading into the upcoming CMA Awards and a cast member of season 5 of the hit show Yellowstone.

Church also noted to Billboard a few of his favorite SiriusXM channels, including Underground Garage.

“Little Steven is so good at broadcasting things that are so good and obscure. I’ve discovered some great sh– on there,” Church says. “I also really enjoy Outlaw Country for the same reason.”

While dedicating time to projects like these offers Church’s music devotees a range of music to explore, Church says it also feeds his own creativity.

“It inspires better albums, songs, performances,” he says. “Taking the time to dive in is well worth it.”