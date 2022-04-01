Eric Church Announces Free Concert for San Antonio Ticket-Holders After Canceling for Final Four Game

Eric Church is making it up to his fans with a free concert.

After recently canceling a show that had been slated for Saturday at San Antonio’s AT&T Center in order to attend a historic NCAA Tournament Final Four match-up between North Carolina native Church’s beloved Tar Heels and Duke, the singer has announced a new, free concert date just for those who had purchased tickets to his San Antonio show. In a previous statement via Ticketmaster, it was noted that tickets purchased for the now-canceled San Antonio show are being refunded.

The new concert is set for Sept. 2 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas.

Church said in a statement on Friday (April 1), “Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.”

The abrupt cancellation of the San Antonio show angered ticketholders, who vented their frustrations via comments on the singer-songwriter’s social media pages.

In his original statement announcing the canceled San Antonio show, Church said, “As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Church said. The rivalry between the two schools is among the fiercest in the NCAA.

He added, “This is the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. [Former Tar Heels announcer] Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do,’ thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”