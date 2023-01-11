Eric Church Sets ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ for Summer

Eric Church is set to bring his electrifying headlining show to a slate of outdoor venues this summer when he launches his 27-date The Outsiders Revival Tour. The trek launches June 22 in Milwaukee, Wis. Church first revealed the tour to members of his Church Choir fan club on Wednesday morning (Jan. 11).

Church is going all in on the summer vibes by welcoming more than a dozen of his fellow artists to join him on various show dates, with opening acts Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Straws.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Tickets to all dates go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Church previously teased the tour by blacking out his social media accounts and then posting a brief video clip that incorporated snippets of his own music as well as that of some of the tour’s openers.

See the full list of upcoming shows below (* signifies festival dates)

April 14* – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival

June 17* – Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Elle King

June 23 – Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 – Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 – Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7 – Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 – St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 28 – Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 – Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 – Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live – Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center – Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 – Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* – Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 – Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center – Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 – Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 – George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater – Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre -Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 – Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion -Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* – Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol