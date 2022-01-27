Eric Church to Open Six-Story Nashville Restaurant, Music Venue & Bar: ‘I Cannot Wait to Get Started’

“The Chief” will soon be getting his own venue on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Eric Church has teamed with real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin as co-owners of Chief’s, the six-story property at 200 Broadway, at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue. The food, beverage and live entertainment space, which formerly housed Cotton Eyed Joe, will be renovated this year, and is tentatively expected to open in 2023.

The venue will include a seated music venue, while Church’s Carolina roots will be honored via Charleston pitmaster and James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott bringing his Whole Hog BBQ to the venue’s rooftop.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” Church said. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best.”

Church continued, “I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, Ben Weprin, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, Rodney Scott. Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief’s will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.”



“I am beyond excited to not only bring Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ to Music City, but to also partner with my good friends Eric and Ben on this project,” Scott said. “Anyone who knows me, knows that I love music – so the opportunity to expand the brand in partnership with an award-winning musician makes this project extra special! I can’t wait to share our Carolina roots and our whole hog BBQ with the incredible people of Nashville.”



“Bringing a seated music venue to Lower Broadway while revitalizing and preserving a historic building is exactly the kind of investment Nashville’s entertainment sector needs,” said Nashville mayor John Cooper. “I thank the partners involved for keeping the character of the building while creating a new concept for locals and our visitors to enjoy.”



Church is currently playing in-the-round arena shows in the United States and Canada on his The Gather Again Tour. Meanwhile, his single “Heart on Fire” is in the top 15 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

With Chief’s, Church joins a lengthy list of country artists with venues, restaurants and bars in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert opened Casa Rosa last year, while other artists who have launched venues on or near Lower Broadway include Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and more.