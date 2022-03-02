Eric Church Announces Concert With Morgan Wallen as His Opener

Eric Church and his fans will have “one hell of a night” at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium when the “Chief” brings his high-energy live show to the venue on Saturday, June 11. The “Heart on Fire” singer announced on Wednesday (March 2) his second official headlining stadium show of the summer, dubbed “One Hell of a Night,” and will welcome Morgan Wallen and Ernest for the concert.

“Looking forward to this one, @morganwallen!” Church wrote on social media in his announcement.

Wallen responded in his own post by sharing the the announcement and captioning it: “If you know much about me, you know how big of a deal this is. One of the greatest honors in my career to be opening for @ericchurchmusic.”

Church previously teased the announcement on social media by sharing a photo of himself onstage with Wallen, from Wallen’s surprise appearance at Church’s Philadelphia show in October 2021, as part of Church’s current The Gather Again tour. During that concert, Wallen and Church collaborated on songs including Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Quittin’ Time,” a track Church has a writing credit on that appears on Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album project.

Church who is a co-writer on Wallen’s hit release Dangerous: The Double Album, previously denounced the “Wasted on You” singer’s use of the N-word after a video surfaced of Wallen using the slur in early 2021. “That was indefensible. I was heartbroken when it happened,” Church told Billboard in April 2021. “I think Morgan’s trying to work on that and on himself. And I hope he does.”

Meanwhile, Ernest and Wallen are at No. 21 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart with Ernest’s “Flower Shops,” featuring Wallen. The song will be included on Ernest’s upcoming project Flower Shops (The Album), set to release March 11. As a songwriter, Ernest was a contributor to 11 tracks on Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Church will also headline a stadium show in Milwaukee over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, with Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum joining him at American Family Field.

Tickets for Church’s Minneapolis stadium show featuring Wallen and Ernest will go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

See Church’s announcement and Wallen’s response below: