Eric Church Offers Early Look at Nashville Bar, Restaurant & Music Venue Chief’s

The venue is set to open in 2023.

Eric Church
Eric Church Courtesy Photo

Eric Church is offering an early look at Chief’s, his upcoming flagship Nashville bar, restaurant and live music venue, which is set to open next year at 200 Broadway.

Eric Church

Church, alongside Chief’s co-owner Ben Weprin (CEO and founder of private real estate company AJ Capital Partners), has revealed the first renderings of the six-story building, which will include a ticketed music venue, in addition to other live entertainment throughout the building.

Chief's
Courtesy of Chief’s / AJ Capita

The building will include a studio for live broadcasting, including Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel, while the building’s decor includes more than 3,000 concert posters from the span of Church’s career covering the ground floor of the building. As previously revealed, Chief’s will also honor Church’s Carolina roots via a partnership with James Beard award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott, whose restaurant Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ will overlook downtown Nashville with its ‘Hell of a Q’ rooftop space.

“I’ve had a blast working with Ben on the design of Chief’s,” Church said via a statement. “Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”
  
“Chief’s is an example of impactful design storytelling at its finest,” Weprin added. “We are excited to bring an experience unparalleled in the world of music, food, and entertainment to the heart of Broadway with one of the most storied properties downtown has seen. Through Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, two seated music venues and a meaningful design, Chief’s is a physical manifestation to Eric Church and his musical legacy.”

AJ Capital’s real estate portfolio includes an array of hotels, multi-family apartments, office space and entertainment venues, including Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Nashville’s Exit/In, and an upcoming venue in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston area.

Chief's
Courtesy of Chief’s / AJ Capita

