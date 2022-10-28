Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris & More Featured on The Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’

A hefty list of country artists are celebrating the 60th anniversary of rock band The Rolling Stones, by contributing to an upcoming album that reimagines several of the seminal group’s classic hits. Stoned Cold Country is set to release in 2023 via BMG.

Eric Church takes on “Gimme Shelter,” Lainey Wilson offers “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Maren Morris performs “Dead Flowers,” and Ashley McBryde offers a take on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Brooks & Dunn offer a rendition of “Honky Tonk Women.”

A first look at the album comes via Brothers Osborne, who team with The War & Treaty for “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It),” which will release Nov. 4.

It’s only rock n roll… but we like it. Honored to be a part of the upcoming Stoned Cold Country tribute album, celebrating 60 years of the legendary @RollingStones. "It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)" with our friends @warandtreaty will be out everywhere on 11/4. pic.twitter.com/f2zz74s3mB — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 28, 2022



Others featured on the record include Jimmie Allen, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Elvie Shane and Koe Wetzel.



“This album is country music’s thank you to The Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre,” says producer Robert Deaton, who helmed the album. “From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country Music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”

This isn’t the first time country artists have contributed to a tribute project to the Rolling Stones. In 1997, artists including Travis Tritt, Deana Carter, George Jones and Nanci Griffith contributed to Stone Country: Country Artists Perform the Songs of the Rolling Stones.

Earle previously covered the band’s “Ruby Tuesday” on the 2016 album Colvin & Earle, and “Dead Flowers” in his live shows. The late Johnny Cash recorded the band’s “No Expectations” on his 1978 album Gone Girl. On his 2002 album Stars & Guitars, Willie Nelson teamed with Ryan Adams, The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, and Hank Williams III for a rendition of “Dead Flowers.” In 2002, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello included a rendition of “Wild Horses” during their collaboration taping for the very first installment of CMT Crossroads. During a 2015 concert, Miranda Lambert covered The Rolling Stones’ 1971 hit “B—h.” That same year, Brad Paisley opened for The Rolling Stones on their No Zip Code Tour, during their tour stop in Nashville.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton discussed her love for The Rolling Stones, saying, “I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction.’ That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick [Jagger]’s guys up there to help me sing it. I thought about writing a song called ‘Rock of Ages,’ where I get all the great old rock ‘n’rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected. I didn’t follow rock music that much, but my husband is a rock ‘n’ roll freak. He loves all the groups and all the great stuff.”

See the full Stoned Cold Country tracklist below:

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

2. “Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

3. “Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

4. “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

5. “Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

6. “Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

7. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

8. “Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

9. “Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

11. “Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

12. “Angie” – Steve Earle

13. “Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

14. “Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel