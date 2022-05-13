Elle King, Dierks Bentley Reconnect on New Collaboration ‘Worth a Shot’: Listen

Six years ago, Dierks Bentley and Elle King earned a No. 1 hit and a CMA Award win for their collaboration “Different for Girls.” Now, the two entertainers have teamed up for their new song “Worth a Shot.”

King first introduced the tune during her Ryman Auditorium performance in February, as part of King’s Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home tour, when she brought out Bentley to perform with her.

“Dierks took a chance and brought me into the country world. I couldn’t make my own country record — which is my favorite album I’ve ever made — without including the person who gave me a seat at the table,” King said in a statement. “To be honest, Dierks and I just have fun no matter what we do, especially singing and performing great songs. This song is all about trying to get back to the beginning of something, and so it’s only right that we go back to where it all started for me.”

King recently topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart with the Miranda Lambert collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The song became the first collaboration by two female solo artists to top the Country Airplay chart in nearly 30 years, since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis topped the chart in 1993 with “Does He Love You.” King and Lambert are set to perform “Drunk” Sunday (May 15) at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where the song is a finalist for top rock song.

Meanwhile, Bentley’s most recent Country Airplay chart-topper was also a collaboration, when he joined forces with Breland and HARDY for “Beers on Me.”

Listen to “Worth a Shot” below: