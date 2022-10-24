Elle King Announces 2023 Tour

Elle King will kick off 2023 in a big way. Not only will her debut country project, Come Get Your Wife, release Jan. 27, but she will bring her music to fans starting Feb. 14 with her headlining Elle King A-Freakin-Men Tour, presented by Low and Slow.
The nearly 30-city tour will launch in New Orleans on Valentine’s Day, with Red Clay Strays opening the shows.
“I am so excited to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I’m finally putting out a new record,” King said via a statement. “I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone.”
Known for the Grammy-nominated “Ex’s and Oh’s,” King already has two country hits to her credit, her Dierks Bentley collaboration “Different for Girls,” as well as the Miranda Lambert collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”
The Alabama natives Red Clay Strays include Brandon Coleman (lead vocals/guitar), Drew Nix (vocals/electric guitar/harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums).
See the tour dates for King’s A-Freakin-Men Tour below:
- Feb 14 – New Orleans – The Fillmore
- Feb 16 – Atlanta – Tabernacle
- Feb 17 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel
- Feb 18 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel
- Feb 19 – Lexington, Ky. – Manchester Music Hall
- Feb 21 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore
- Feb 22 – Huntington, N.Y. – The Paramount
- Feb 24 – Boston – Roadrunner
- Feb 25 – Harrisburg, Pa. – XL Live
- Feb 27 – Cleveland, Ohio – Masonic Auditorium
- Feb 28 – Cincinnati – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- March 1 – Indianapolis – Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre
- March 3 – Detroit – The Fillmore
- March 4 – Chicago – TBA
- March 5 – St. Paul, Minn. – The Palace
- March 7 – St. Louis – The Pageant
- March 8 – Kansas City, Mo. – Uptown Theater
- March 10 – Denver – Summit
- March 11 – Salt Lake City – Union Event Center
- March 14 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall
- March 15 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall
- March 17 – Stateline, Nev. – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
- March 18 – Sacramento, Calf. – Ace Of Spades
- March 20 – Tempe, Ariz. – Marquee Theater
- March 23 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater
- March 24 – Tulsa, Okla. – Cain’s Ballroom
- March 25 – Bossier City, La. – Margaritaville Resort Theater (*Red Clay Strays not available for this show)