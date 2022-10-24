Elle King Announces 2023 Tour

Elle King will kick off 2023 in a big way. Not only will her debut country project, Come Get Your Wife, release Jan. 27, but she will bring her music to fans starting Feb. 14 with her headlining Elle King A-Freakin-Men Tour, presented by Low and Slow.

The nearly 30-city tour will launch in New Orleans on Valentine’s Day, with Red Clay Strays opening the shows.

“I am so excited to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I’m finally putting out a new record,” King said via a statement. “I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone.”

Known for the Grammy-nominated “Ex’s and Oh’s,” King already has two country hits to her credit, her Dierks Bentley collaboration “Different for Girls,” as well as the Miranda Lambert collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

The Alabama natives Red Clay Strays include Brandon Coleman (lead vocals/guitar), Drew Nix (vocals/electric guitar/harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums).

See the tour dates for King’s A-Freakin-Men Tour below: