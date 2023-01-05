Eagles With Vince Gill Announce New Concerts for Hotel California 2023 Tour

Iconic rock group Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill — are extending their Hotel California 2023 Tour, with the addition of six new shows.

The tour features the band playing their signature 1976 Hotel California album — which includes classics like the title track as well as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid in Town” — in its entirety, plus a selection of other Eagles greatest hits.

The new shows find the band making stops in Knoxville, Tenn.; Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla.; Columbia, S.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; and Newark, N.J. A limited number of VIP packages will go on sale Jan. 12, while tickets go on sale Jan. 13.

The tour launches Feb. 19 in Portland, Ore., and runs through April 7 in Newark. The group also has a concert prior to the tour launch, with a show Feb. 17 in Lincoln, Calif.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Gill began playing with the Eagles in 2017, joining the group alongside Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. Gill’s first performances with the band were a pair of bicoastal festival dates, Classic West and Classic East, in 2017. Deacon Frey left the touring outfit last year.

Hotel California has been certified 26 times multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and garnered the band two of their six Grammy Awards, for record of the year (“Hotel California”) and best arrangement for voices (“New Kid in Town”). The band, which formed in 1971, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The group has also seen success in and has had clear influence on the country music genre, with “Lyin’ Eyes” (sung and co-written by Frey) becoming a top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles chart in 1975. They also earned four Country Music Association awards nominations for vocal group of the year (1976, 1977, 2008 and 2009), while the 1993 tribute album Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles (featuring Gill performing on “I Can’t Tell You Why”) won album of the year at the CMA Awards in 1994. The group also won a Grammy in 2008 for best country performance by a duo or group with vocals, for “How Long.”