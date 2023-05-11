×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Dolly Parton Debuts Lead ‘Rockstar’ Single ‘World on Fire’ at the 2023 ACM Awards

The country icon's long-awaited rock album arrives in November.

Dolly Parton performs at the 2023 ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton performs during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images

2023 ACM Awards host Dolly Parton closed out the show on Thursday night (May 11) by bringing her rock persona to Frisco, Texas, with a debut performance of “World on Fire.”

Related

Lainey Wilson and HARDY

Here Are All the 2023 ACM Awards Winners

“Liar, liar/ The world’s on fire/ What you gonna do when it all burns down?/ Fire, fire/ Burning higher/ Still got time to turn it all around,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer chanted in the chorus of her politically driven single over a thumping beat, appearing onstage wearing a long, flowing dress that sprawled across the stage. The garment — which had a map of the world on it and was backlit, giving the impression of a world on fire — was removed as Parton performed the track dressed in a sleek black outfit, surrounded by dancers delivering passionate, fittingly blazing choreography.

“World on Fire” serves as the lead single for Parton’s long-awaited rock album, Rockstar, which is out on Nov. 17. The 30-track set has a slew of her fellow musical icons listed as collaborators, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton and many more.

In addition to nine original songs, the album will also feature 21 covers of rock classics such as “Every Breath You Take,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Heart of Glass,” “Purple Rain” and “We Are the Champions.”

Related

Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton 2023 ACM Awards.

Dolly Parton Brings Out a Live Goat, Jokes About a Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Threesome at 2023…

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton previously said in a statement about the forthcoming album. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of Billboard

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad