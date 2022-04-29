Dolly Parton Reveals Whether She’ll Accept If She’s Inducted Into Rock Hall Despite Turning Down Nomination

Dolly Parton gracefully turned down her nomination for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March, but the Rock Hall opted to leave her on the ballot. So what happens if she does get inducted? The 10-time Grammy winner addressed that very question in an interview with NPR on Friday (April 29).

“Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” Parton shared. “But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

The nomination marks Parton’s first for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the singer-songwriter being nominated alongside artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and others.

The iconic country star had issued a statement March 10 saying that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” for the nomination, she didn’t feel that she had earned the right. “I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she said at the time.

Days later, the Rock Hall issued a statement to say that it was keeping Parton on its ballot for the Class of 2022. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” it said, and explained the decision. “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The Rock Hall Class of 2022 will be revealed in May.