Dolly Parton Earns 3 New Guinness World Records Titles

Over the past 56 years since Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton issued her debut album, she has become one of the world’s most beloved — and awarded — artists.

Parton now adds to her immense accolades with three new Guinness World Records titles. During a recent presentation, Parton was honored for the most studio albums released by a female country singer (65 projects, starting with 1967’s Hello, I’m Dolly through her 2022 album Run, Rose, Run), earning the most top 10 entries on the Top Country Albums chart as a female artist (48 entries), and for being the female artist with the longest span of No. 1 hits on the Top Country Albums chart (43 years, 156 days).

”Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible. Dolly isn’t just a legend … she is officially amazing!” adjudicator Michael Empric said via a statement.

The first of Parton’s eight No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart was New Harvest…First Gathering, released on May 14, 1977. Her most recent chart-topper was A Holly Dolly Christmas, released Oct. 17, 2020.

On Dec. 3, 2022, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection debuted at No. 4, making it her 48th top 10 entry on the Top Country Albums chart. Parton’s first top 10 with Porter Wagoner was the Just Between You and Me album on March 9, 1968. Her first top 10 entry as a solo artist was with My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy on Dec. 13, 1969. Parton’s numerous hits over the years have earned her the most top 10 entries on the Top Country Albums chart (female).

Parton shared via a statement, “I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

Dolly Parton also holds the following Guinness World Records titles: