Dolly Parton Sends Condolences to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: ‘I Know How Sad You Must Be’

Dolly Parton has offered her condolences following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54.

Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son

In a social media post, Parton addressed Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, directly. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she began before turning to the late King of Rock n’ Roll and his daughter. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

The “Lights Out” singer was rushed to the hospital on Thursday (Jan. 12) after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Priscilla confirmed in a statement on social media that her daughter had been hospitalized.

The Naked Gun actress announced her child’s passing later that evening. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley was born Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., and was the only daughter of Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla. Following her parents’ divorce in 1973, she lived in Los Angeles with her mother, though she also regularly visited her father at Graceland in Memphis until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

In 2003, Lisa Marie launched her own music career, beginning with her debut album To Whom It May Concern (via Capitol Records), which was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single “Lights Out” reached the top 20 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart. To Whom It May Concern reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2005 followup album, Now What. Her 2005 single “Dirty Laundry” reached the top 40 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. She would release her third album, the T Bone Burnett-produced project Storm & Grace, in 2012. That same year, she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland in Memphis, with her final resting place being alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis, as well as other members of the Presley family, are also buried at Graceland. Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla, as well as three daughters, including Riley Keough.

See Dolly Parton’s message below: