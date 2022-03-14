Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock Hall Nomination: ‘I Don’t Feel That I Have Earned That Right’

Dolly Parton is bowing out of her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton said on social media on Monday (March 14). “I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The nomination was Parton’s first for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the singer-songwriter being nominated alongside artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and others.

“I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again–if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Parton also noted that her husband Carl Dean is a rock n’ roll fan, saying, “He always encouraged me to do one.”

She ended her note by offering encouragement to all of this year’s Rock Hall nominees. “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton previously discussed her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination with Billboard, saying, “I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word — but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm…I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album — which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”

Country artists who have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, Jimmie Rodgers and more.

This isn’t the first time Parton has bowed out of a highly esteemed honor. Last year, Parton requested that Tennessee lawmakers not consider a bill that would allow a statue of the legendary singer-songwriter to be built on the grounds of the state Capitol.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” Parton said on her social media pages at the time. “I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

During an interview with NBC’s Today last year, Parton also revealed that she was twice offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and had to turn down the offer both times — first because her husband had been sick, and the second time she was not able to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parton recently hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, and released her first novel, Run, Rose, Run, which she wrote with author James Patterson.