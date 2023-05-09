Dolly Parton’s Star-Studded Album ‘Rockstar’ Finally Has a Release Date

Dolly Parton‘s long-awaited first rock album, Rockstar, has a release date: Nov. 17. The country icon, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022, brings along a who’s-who of her fellow artist collaborators on the album, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton and Kid Rock. The sprawling 30-track album features nine original tracks and 21 rock anthems, including “Free Bird,” “Purple Rain” and “We Are the Champions.”

Related How to Watch Eurovision 2023

Sting joins on The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take,” while Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are on the 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Stapleton and Parton will offer up the Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band classic “Night Moves,” while “Let It Be” will feature Parton with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Meanwhile, the cover art features strong ’80s vibes, with Parton sitting on a motorcycle, holding a black guitar and clad in a black, studded-leather outfit slightly reminiscent of the one she wore during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Rockstar will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set and via digital download and on all streaming services.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton said via a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

On Thursday, May 11, Parton will debut her first single from the album during the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. She will also join Garth Brooks as they host the awards show, which will stream around the world live on Prime Video beginning at 7 p.m. CT from The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

See the full track listing for Rockstar below: