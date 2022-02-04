Want Dolly Parton to Wish Your Love Happy Valentine’s Day by Name? She’s Got Your Musical Message

Whether you have a date this Valentine’s Day or are spending it solo, Dolly Parton is showering her fans with love.

American Greetings announced on Friday (Feb. 4) a new SmashUp video ecard, featuring the country icon herself singing her legendary 1973 hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

The heartfelt card features a one-minute video montage displaying of all kinds of love from romantic to familial and even the love between a pet and its owner. “Love comes in all sizes, all types and all colors,” Parton’s voice is heard telling the recipient after singing the chorus from her beloved love song. Parton also can personally say your loved one’s name, which you can pick from a drop-down menu one of more than 1,000 names.

“I’m excited to share this SmashUp and hope this song brings as much joy to you this Valentine’s Day as it has to me for all these years,” Parton said in a press statement.

“Our birthday SmashUp featuring Dolly has been one of the most popular ecards since its launch last May. And it’s easy to see why – Dolly is so genuine and is loved by so many, and her care and positive attitude shows through in everything she does,” added Rob Matousek, executive director-direct to consumer business at American Greetings. “We help inspire people to connect and make others feel loved and special, just as Dolly and her music does for her fans, which made this collaboration so powerful. The result is a thoughtful, heartfelt video ecard that you can send to a romantic relationship or anyone you’re close to – it will truly bring joy to whomever receives it.”

Send your loved one a Dolly Parton SmashUp here through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android.