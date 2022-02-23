Dolly Parton Launches New Spotify Series With James Patterson

Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville.

At 75, Dolly Parton remains busier than ever.

In addition to hosting the March 7 ACM Awards with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, on Wednesday (Feb. 23), the country superstar and co-author James Patterson launched the Run, Rose, Run bookcast on Spotify.

The bookcast, which will release multiple episodes weekly, will incorporate audio storytelling, original music and other elements from the new mystery Parton and Patterson wrote and will release March 7. The accompanying soundtrack, written by Parton, comes out March. 4. It is Spotify’s first venture that combines audio and spoken word, according to Dawn Ostroff, the streamer’s chief content and advertising business officer.

Explore Explore Dolly Parton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I still can’t believe that I get to launch Spotify’s first ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson. What a great way to reach out to listeners all around the world,” Parton said in a statement. “When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can.”

Related What to Expect at the 2022 ACM Awards Show in Las Vegas

“I’ve been a fan of Dolly Parton’s storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on Run, Rose, Run and bring these characters to life,” added Patterson. “The music she’s created around this project is incredible, and I’m grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”

In other Parton news, her Storyteller Radio station moves from Sonos Radio’s paid tier to its free tier today, as part of Sonos’ enhanced country programming. A new episode based around Run, Rose, Run will debut March 10. Other Sonos Radio country additions also include Runaway Horses, a new podcast hosted by Margo Price, and the series Nashville Now Headliner, which highlights superstar artists with new projects. It kicks off with Thomas Rhett.

Parton also appears on the upcoming tribute album Touch Through Me: The Songs of Dottie Rambo, performing the late artist’s “Come Spring” with Pam Tillis. She discussed the set, Run Rose Run and other projects on the fourth season premiere of Larry Ferguson’s Mr Nashville Talks on YouTube, which bowed Wednesday.