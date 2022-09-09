Dolly Parton Enlists Kelly Clarkson for Long-Awaited ‘9 to 5’ Duet: Stream

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson finally shared the studio version of their “9 to 5” duet on Friday (September 9).

The country legend, who wrote the working people’s anthem for the 1980 movie of the same name, lets The Kelly Clarkson Show host shine on lead vocals, with the latter singing, “Well, I tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen/ Pour myself a cup of ambition/ Yawn and stretch and try to come to life/ Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumping/ Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping/ With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5.”

Produced by Shane McAnally, the reimagining of the song was originally used in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which premiered back in March at South by Southwest, and at the time, Parton appeared on Clarkson’s show to tease their duet. “I love how you took that and just made it your own and I got a chance to sing background for a change!” she said at the time. “But I’m really proud of that rendition of it and I think, hopefully, it’ll do well for us. It’s great in the documentary.”

Tied with her Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream,” “9 to 5” remains the biggest hit of Parton’s career on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 1 for two weeks in the winter of 1981.

Meanwhile, Clarkson also covered the song as her very first “Kellyoke” pick back in September 2019, complete with a full-scale music video and in-studio introduction by Steve Carrell for the premiere of her eponymous daytime show.

Stream Parton and Clarkson’s new version of “9 to 5” below.