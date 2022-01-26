Dolly Parton Finally Reveals Whether or Not Her Breasts Are Insured

Dolly Parton is speaking out on a longtime rumor surrounding her breasts.

The country icon appeared on Wednesday’s (Jan. 26) episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, where she laid speculation that she had her breasts insured to rest, following news that model Heidi Klum had her legs insured for $2 million.

“Well, it’s not true about that,” Parton revealed. “Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs, and at that time I said, ‘Well, maybe I should get my boobs insured, since I’m famous for them.’ But it was just a joke. I didn’t do that.”

Parton then cheekily responded to Klum’s insured legs. “By the way,” she teased, “you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs.”

The 76-year-old star celebrated her birthday on January 19 after a monumental 2021, with her contribution to the funding of the coronavirus vaccine, her inclusion on the Time 100 and People of the Year honors, raising $700,000 for Tennessee flood relief and dropping a new fragrance.

Additionally, Guinness World Records revealed in December that the Tennessean has also added three new records to her achievements. Parton holds the record for most decades on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (seven) and most No. 1 hits on that chart by a female artist (25) as well as breaking her own existing record for the most hits on the that chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

The three new records join Dolly’s previous record for the most decades with a top 20 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart (six), which she earned in 2018.